Recount request denied in Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi, Rice confirmed the winner

EDMONTON -

A request to recount the votes in the south Edmonton ward of Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi was denied by election officials Wednesday.

Jennifer Rice was declared the winner, beating Rhiannon Hoyle by just 33 votes, an Edmonton Elections spokesperson confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.

“Officials determined the election results are correct based on our voting processes and therefore a recount will not be completed,” Suzzette Mellado said in an email Wednesday night.

Rice received 5,833 votes, Hoyle received 5,800, according to the city’s results page.

A spokesperson for Hoyle confirmed to CTV News Edmonton that she wanted a recount.