EDMONTON -- Edmonton and St. Albert are one step closer to collaborating on funding and delivering recreation services to residents.

The Intermunicipal Collaboration Framework (ICF) would allow the two cities to work together in the planning and funding of recreation services.

The potential benefits include cost-sharing and maximizing the use of existing recreation facilities in both cities.

Edmonton's Inter-municipal and Regional Development Committed voted in favour of the framework on Friday.

The committee's recommendation will now go to city council for approval.

Administration is working on frameworks with Beaumont, Fort Saskatchewan, Sturgeon County, Devon, Strathcona County, Leduc County and Parkland County.

The Alberta government requires that municipalities with a common boundary create an ICF to agree on how services that can benefit residents in more than one municipality will be funded and delivered.

ICFs are supposed to be in place by April 1, 2020, with some exceptions.