EDMONTON -- An outpouring of support from local volunteers, industry and surrounding communities means Fort McMurray remains, as of Tuesday morning, well-enough equipped to deal with flooding that has evacuated about 12,000 people from its downtown.

Premier Jason Kenney said he would "endorse" any ask of help by the Rural Municipality of Wood Buffalo of the federal government, municipal mayor Don Scott told media in an update.

As well, the mayor said he has been assured by federal Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair that Ottawa is eager to assist if needed.

The federal department of public safety said in a statement it is monitoring flood levels and fire risk across Canada.

"While the flood risk appears manageable, Public Safety Canada, through Government Operations Centre (GOC), continues to closely monitors high risk zones in British Columbia and Alberta, and medium risk areas in Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick," a statement from a spokesperson read.

But so far, Scott and local emergency management leadership say they have enough people and resources to manage the situation: outlying communities have sent in firefighters to help Fort McMurray first responders, Syncrude and Suncor have provided workcamp space to evacuees and water pumps to alleviate flooding, and town volunteers have assisted in berming and sandbagging priority locations, such as the Northern Lights Regional Health Centre, where flooding risk remains low, Scott said.

A mandatory evacuation alert was issued Monday evening for Fort McMurray's lower townsite, an area with 12,000 residents according to census data.

Since Monday afternoon, crews had performed more than 200 search-and-rescue operations in areas under emergency evacuation orders, plus more overnight. On Tuesday, officials urged residents to follow the orders.

Although the ice jam causing the flooding had shrunk by two kilometres as of Tuesday to 23 kilometres, the RMWB's director of emergency management, Scott Davis, said they were far from entering a recovery phase.

The latest data showed the Clearwater River was still rising, while Hanging Stone River had lowered between five and six inches, and the Athabasca River had dropped by 1.5 inches.

“Even under normal circumstances, if we didn’t have the COVID situation, this would be on a scale this region has not experienced in 100 years," Scott said.

Adding in the ongoing pandemic, for which the municipality issued its first state of local emergency, Scott said, "Take that and multiply it by 10."

To accommodate public health orders issued for the pandemic, the RMWB is first placing evacuees individual rooms, rather than group housing, and implementing drive-thru registrations so that families can remain together but separate from the rest of the public.

Red Cross will also be setting up in the community on Tuesday.

Despite the layered emergencies and additional economic pressures, and remembering the tragedy of the 2016 wildfires, Scott remained confident in the resiliency of his constituents.

“The people of this region face challenges like no other, and we’re going to get through this challenge as well.”

Scott also remains in regular contact with Environment Minister Jason Nixon.

Nixon and Kenney were in Fort McMurray a day earlier, and the premier was given an air tour of the flooding. At the time, provincial officials said asking for the military to dynamite the ice jam would be ineffective.

Nixon will be giving a provincial update on flooding in northern Alberta Tuesday afternoon. Watch it live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 1:30 p.m. MT.