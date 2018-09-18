

Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton





Red Deer RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect of an alleged armed robbery that happened early Monday morning.

Mounties said the man entered the 7-Eleven store on 40 Avenue and pointed a handgun at a staff member, demanding cigarettes and cash.

He then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money and two cartons of cigarettes. The staff member was not harmed.

Police responded just before 3:30 a.m. and searched the area with assistance from Police Dog Services, but failed to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as

• a Caucasian male

• between 5’5” and 5’10” tall

• curly hair and a short, scruffy beard

• wearing a blue toque and a dark grey hoodie with a blue shirt underneath

• dark pants and

• carrying a large duffel bag

Anyone with information related to the identity of the suspect are asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at P3Tips.com.