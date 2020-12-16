EDMONTON -- Mounties in Red Deer say a local business owner is a suspect in possible historical sex assaults that occurred in the city during the 1990s.

RCMP say they came into possession of several video recordings showing what appear to be non-consensual sexual encounters.

Police say they know the identity of the man on the videos, but have not identified any of the women. They are asking any potential victims to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

"It is likely that the females in these recordings may have been drugged or otherwise incapacitated by intoxicants” says Sgt. Ian Ihme with Red Deer RCMP.

“We understand that this is an unusual request, but we have evidence of a possible crime and we are committed to taking all measures to investigate.”

The women may have worked in the hospitality industry or visited licenced establishments before the recordings were made, according to police.

Police encourage anyone dealing with the trauma associated with sex assault to contact the Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre.