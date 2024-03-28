EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Red Deer Catholic teachers accept recommendations, avoid strike

    Red Deer Catholic Schools

    Red Deer Catholic teachers will not be striking.

    On Wednesday, more than 70 per cent of Red Deer Catholic Local No. 80 members met and ratified the latest mediator’s recommendations in bargaining efforts.

    Red Deer Catholic was the 59th out of 61 school divisions to ratify their current term of bargaining, extending back to 2020.

    The Red Deer Catholic School Division employs approximately 700 contracted and substitute teachers in Catholic schools in Red Deer, Blackfalds, Sylvan Lake, Rocky Mountain House, Innisfail and Olds.

    Members had voted in February in favour of authorizing a strike.

    The Alberta Teachers’ Association has been told the school division has also ratified the mediator’s recommended terms for settlement. 

