Red Deer College (RDC) has decided to suspend its golf program indefinitely, blaming tight budgetary constraints.

“It was truly a difficult decision that came to the forefront after many internal discussions,” said Dr. Paulette Hanna, vice president Academic at Red Deer College.

Officials said continuing the program would have been unfeasible for a number of reasons: The length of the season, declining scope of competition in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference and Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association, as well as the size of the program when compared to other RDC athletic programs.

“At RDC, we are proud of all of our student-athletes and coaches, and the legacy they’ve achieved,” said Hanna.

The coaches and potential returning student golfers were informed about the decision in a face-to-face meeting.

“These kinds of decisions are always challenging as they are emotionally charged, especially for those invested in Red Deer College Golf and RDC Athletics. We would like to thank the coaches and student-athletes for their hard work and dedication to the program,” said Diane St-Denis, the athletic director at Red Deer College.

The college is offering supports to the affected student-athletes.