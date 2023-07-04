Red Deer couple's deaths in B.C. not suspicious: RCMP

Beverly Lampert, 63, and Richard Vanderbroek, 82, were found dead on July 2, 2023, in the Crowsnest Pass, B.C., area. Beverly Lampert, 63, and Richard Vanderbroek, 82, were found dead on July 2, 2023, in the Crowsnest Pass, B.C., area.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island