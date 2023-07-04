Red Deer couple's deaths in B.C. not suspicious: RCMP

The deaths of a Red Deer couple on a trip in B.C. were not criminal in nature, police have determined.

Beverly Lampert, 63, and Richard Vanderbroek, 82, were found dead on Sunday in the Crowsnest Pass area.

"The circumstances of their death do not appear suspicious. Foul play is not suspected," Mounties said on Sunday.

Police asked for the public's help finding the couple on Friday. They had last been seen in Red Deer on June 21.