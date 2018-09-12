

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A 43-year-old Red Deer man has been arrested following allegations he sexually abused three children in his care.

Police say the three victims were under the man’s care between 2012 and 2018. All were under the age of 10 at the time of the alleged offences.

An investigation was launched by Innisfail RCMP September 6 after a complaint was made involving disclosures from the female child.

Red Deer City RCMP, the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre and Alberta Children’s Services assisted in the investigation.

The accused was arrested September 6 and faces 10 criminal code charges related to sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual exploitation of a young person, and invitation to sexual touching.

The youth are now being looked after by the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre.

The accused’s name is not being released in an effort to protect the identities of the children.

He has been released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Red Deer’s provincial court on October 4.

The investigation remains ongoing.