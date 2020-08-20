EDMONTON -- A 30-year-old man from Red Deer has been charged with luring and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old child.

A concerned parent contacted local RCMP.

The sex crime unit arrested Brandon Conlin on July 31, charging him with one count each of sexual interference, sexual assault, possession of child pornography, and luring a child.

He is being kept in custody until a Sept. 14 court appearance.

Mounties advise parents discuss internet and cell phone safety with their children. Tips on how to do that are available online.