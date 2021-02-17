EDMONTON -- A Red Deer man was found in possession of a large amount of drugs late last month, according to RCMP.

Police were investigating reports of a stolen vehicle when they found 38-year-old Timothy Knowles. 

During the investigation, RCMP say they seized: 

  • 273 grams of methamphetamine
  • 20 grams of fentanyl
  • 29 grams of psilocybin
  • 103 grams of cannabis solid concentrate
  • 47 grams of cocaine
  • 14 capsules of hydromorphone
  • 20 capsules of oxycodone
  • 131 capsules of fentanyl pills

Knowles remains in custody facing a total of nine charges: possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose, failure to comply with a resource order, proceeds of crime and unlawfully distributing cannabis.

Knowles is scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court Thursday.