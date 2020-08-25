EDMONTON -- A Red Deer man is facing a total of 10 charges after police say he fled officers and was arrested after eventually becoming stuck in a school's ventilation system.

Tyler Dejonge, 28, is charged with a number of driving offences as well as break and entering, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

On Aug. 22, Mounties in Red Deer spotted a car with a stolen licence plate driven by a man who was known to police.

Police followed the car, but the vehicle fled.

Later, police were investigating a pickup with a plate that didn’t match the vehicle in a back alley in the Mountview area.

Dejonge and 23-year-old Logan Nottal both attempted to flee, according to police.

Officers arrested Nottal who is now facing six charges including theft over $5,000, flight form a peace officer and a number of driving offences.

Dejonge ran from the scene to Mountview School where he climbed onto the roof.

Police surrounded the school and evacuated two employees who were inside.

The man climbed into a vent on the ceiling of the school, and he got stuck.

He surrendered and was taken into custody. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries for treatment.