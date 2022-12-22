Red Deer massage therapist charged with sexual assault on girl, police searching for other victims
A Red Deer massage therapist has been charged after he allegedly assaulted an underage girl, and police believe there may be other victims.
Police received the complaint about the assault, which allegedly happened at a downtown Red Deer chiropractic business, on Feb. 23.
After an investigation, Brian Moore, 51, of Red Deer County was arrested and charged on Dec. 15.
He has been released and is scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Jan. 19, 2023.
Moore is described as white, 5’8” tall, with a muscular build and white-grey hair.
Investigators believe there may be other victims, and are asking anyone with information to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2200 or their local police department.
