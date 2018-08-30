A Red Deer mom was seeking justice for her son by retrieving his stolen bike from a group of suspected thieves – and recorded the entire encounter on her phone.

Leah Lauscher said her 13-year-old son, Kaiden, was on a bike ride when he stopped by Parkland Mall to use the washroom.

He did not lock his bicycle and by the time he returned, it was gone.

“He called me in tears, really upset,” Lauscher explained.

She picked up her son, talked to mall security and filed a report with the RCMP. But she still wanted to do more, so she drove around the area hoping to spot the bike.

She said within 40 minutes of the bike being stolen, she found three people with her son's bike downtown – and that’s when she took out her phone and hit record.

“Hi, excuse me, that’s my son’s bike,” she could be heard saying to the group.

The man with the bike immediately dropped it and said, “Somebody just gave it to me now. I swear to God.”

The woman in the video told Lauscher they paid $50 for the bike. The confrontation ends quickly as the three scurry away dodging her phone.

‘I guess that wasn’t the safest thing to do’

Lauscher said she acted in the heat of the moment and didn’t want to miss the opportunity to recover her son’s stolen bike.

“It’s just annoying to have your stuff get taken,” she said.

She said she decided to record the encounter in case things went awry.

“I wasn’t sure how it was going to work out. I didn’t know that they would just give it over so easily. I thought if they didn’t hand it over, I would at least have some faces to show the police…and if anything went bad, I would have that on video, too.”

In hindsight, she recognizes her brazen attempt to take the bike back for her son may not have been the safest move.

“I guess that wasn’t really the safest thing to do,” she said. “It was very spur of the moment. I don’t recommend people do that, it might not work out so well.”

Leave the police work, to the police: RCMP

Mounties commend Lauscher for being proactive by looking for the stole bike on her own. However, they did not go as far as encouraging others to do the same.

“I want the general public to have trust in the police that we will do our job, and do it well. So if something happens, let the police handle the investigation. We’ll keep you up to date and follow up,” Cst. Sean Morris said.

Police said if a victim does find their stolen property, they should not try to get it back and instead call them, which would increase the change of the suspects being charged and prosecuted.

Cst. Morris said everyone can do their part by preventing crimes of opportunity by locking up valuables.

Lauscher said her son has learned his lesson and they have also learned to record the bike information, including serial number, so it can be identified if it goes missing again.

