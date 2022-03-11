Red Deer Mountie charged with assault after on-duty incident

A Mountie is charged with assault after a man was injured at the Red Deer RCMP detachment in May 2020.

On May 15, a man was arrested for causing a disturbance at a home and put in a cell, police said.

Next day, "a number of RCMP officers attended the cell to remove the male for fingerprinting as the male had been uncooperative during previous interactions with officers and was believed to pose an officer safety risk," an RCMP release read.

"A physical altercation occurred between one of the officers and the male that resulted in an injury to the male."

The man was taken to hospital for treatment.

After an internal investigation, Const.Vincent Beaudoin-Turcotte was charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Beaudoin-Turcotte has four years of service with the RCMP.

He's on administrative duties and his status will be reviewed after the criminal matter is resolved, Mounties said.

He's scheduled to make his first court appearance on April 5.