About 200 intensive care patients of the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre may have been exposed to scabies, says Alberta Health Services.

A patient of the unit has been positively diagnosed with the mite infestation. According to AHS, the period of potential exposure was from Oct. 6, 2018, to March 5, 2019.

The case was not acquired in hospital, AHS said.

Officials have been isolating and treating any identified cases so that it does not spread, and AHS infection prevention and control protocols have been enacted.

AHS is not considering the case a risk to the general public, and is contacting the individuals who are considered potentially exposed.

RDRHC continues to take on patients.

Scabies causes an itchy rash and can be spread through skin contact, even before a person is aware they have it.

In most cases, a skin cream can serve as treatment.

Scabies is not considered the result of overfilled or aging infrastructure, or uncleanliness.