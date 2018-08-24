Authorities in Red Deer have witnesses who reported seeing a man being assaulted by two other men and potentially forced into a large dark-coloured SUV. But police have not been able to identify the suspects and victim.

The incident happened in the area of 50 Street and 56 Avenue on August 11 just before 11 p.m. By the time officers arrived, the three men were gone.

Police said they have checked the hospital, watched surveillance footage from multiple sources and attempted other ways to identify the victim and verify his well-being, but to no avail.

They said the victim and suspects appear to know one another, adding no victim of an assault has come forward.

The victim is described:

Caucasian

early 20s

6 feet tall

Short hair and moustache

Wearing black skater shoes

The first suspect is described as:

Caucasian

Mid-20s to early 30s

Short with stocky build

Wearing blue shirt and steel-toe boots

The second suspect is described as:

Caucasian

Tall and thin

Wearing a brown shirt

Red Deer RCMP are offering up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.