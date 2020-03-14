RE DEER -- Red Deer Public Schools will be listening to Alberta Health Services when it comes to COVID-19.

Bruce Buruma, Director of Community Relations of Red Deer Public Schools, said they are working very closely with Alberta Health Services in regards to the kinds of precautions and directives they need to take to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We are in regular contact with them and following their directions,” said Buruma.

“We have posters in our schools in regards to proper hygiene practices, handwashing practices, social distancing is another thing that they’re doing.”

The province advised that organizations cancel gatherings that have 250 people or more. This has resulted in many community events, sports events, and conferences being cancelled in the city. For example, Westerner Park postponed all events this weekend. Red Deer Public Schools have listened to the province’s recommendation and have cancelled large gatherings like assemblies and parent-teacher conferences.

“Those are going to have an impact in regards to schools,” said Buruma.

Buruma added precautions surrounding COVID-19 are changing day by day, and Red Deer Public schools need to be responsive to the province’s directives.

“I think the thing we realize is this is a very dynamic situation and it’s changing really in part by the day, if not by the hour, so we’re going to have to respond to the situation as it transpires,” said Buruma.

Buruma said parents have been asking if it’s safe for their children to attend school. He wants parents to listen to Alberta Health Services.

“Alberta Health Services is saying your children should continue to go to school.”

This message was reiterated on Friday when Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced schools will remain open. “School closures are not universally agreed on as an effective intervention to prevent spread,” said Hinshaw. “Any school closure would need to be in place for months, not weeks, to be effective.”

