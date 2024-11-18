Red Deer RCMP arrest 3 people for stolen vehicle and weapons

Three people in Red Deer are facing several charges for stolen items, including a vehicle and sawed-off shotgun.

RCMP say Wednesday afternoon, officers found an unoccupied vehicle at a business in north Red Deer that had been reported as stolen.

Surveillance video on the vehicle helped lead to the arrest of three people. Officers also found fentanyl and multiple weapons inside.

A 53-year-old and 33-year-old man are facing more than eight charges, including possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and property of crime over $5,000.

A 25-year-old woman from O’Chiese First Nation is also facing more than eight charges including possession of property over $5,000, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and failure or refusal to comply with demand.

All three suspects are scheduled to appear in court this month.