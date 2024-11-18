EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Red Deer RCMP arrest 3 people for stolen vehicle and weapons

    Items seized by Red Deer RCMP, including fentanyl and a sawed-off shotgun, on Nov. 13, 2024. (RCMP) Items seized by Red Deer RCMP, including fentanyl and a sawed-off shotgun, on Nov. 13, 2024. (RCMP)
    Share

    Three people in Red Deer are facing several charges for stolen items, including a vehicle and sawed-off shotgun.

    RCMP say Wednesday afternoon, officers found an unoccupied vehicle at a business in north Red Deer that had been reported as stolen.

    Surveillance video on the vehicle helped lead to the arrest of three people. Officers also found fentanyl and multiple weapons inside.

    A 53-year-old and 33-year-old man are facing more than eight charges, including possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and property of crime over $5,000.

    A 25-year-old woman from O’Chiese First Nation is also facing more than eight charges including possession of property over $5,000, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and failure or refusal to comply with demand.

    All three suspects are scheduled to appear in court this month.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News