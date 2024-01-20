Red Deer RCMP ask residents to shelter in place during high-risk arrest

EDMONTON
Edmonton

    Red Deer RCMP are asking the public to shelter in place as they conduct a high-risk arrest Saturday morning.

    Officers are on scene at the corner of Parke Avenue near Phelan Crescent. They’re asking residents of the complex to shelter in place and to wait for police instructions thereafter.

    Members of the public are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

    Police ask that no photos of responding officers be posted to social media until after the incident is over.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

