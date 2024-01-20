Red Deer RCMP end shelter in place request as high-risk arrest resolved
Red Deer RCMP ended a shelter in place request while they conducted a high-risk arrest Saturday morning, saying the situation was resolved.
Early Saturday morning, officers were on scene at the corner of Parke Avenue near Phelan Crescent, but around 12:35 p.m., released an update stating the situation was resolved.
There was no word on arrests.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
