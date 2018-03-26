Police in Red Deer are investigating a series of break-ins into apartment and community mailboxes and theft of mail on Friday night and Saturday morning.

RCMP received reports of break-ins at apartment mailboxes on Stanton Street and Stanhope Crescent on March 24. Police said it is unknown if mail was stolen.

A day later, RCMP said they received reports of break-ins at community mailboxes on Inglis Crescent, Jordan Parkway and Jespen Crescent. The front door of all three mailboxes were removed and unknown amounts of mail was stolen.

Witnesses to the theft at Inglis Crescent described one of the thieves as a 6-feet tall white man with short hair, wearing an Edmonton Oilers hat, and a red and white plaid shirt. The man was driving a newer model Dodge Ram 1500, and was with another man.

Red Deer RCMP said criminal who steal mail are after pre-paid credit cards, gift cards, cheques and documents that will allow them to access your banking and personal information. At this time of year, thieves allegedly target pre-paid credit cards used by some tax companies to deliver tax refunds.

Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to contact RCMP at 403-343-5575.