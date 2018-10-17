Police are treating a Tuesday night apartment fire in Red Deer as suspicious.

Firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment building at 55 Street and 47A Avenue at 11:30 p.m., RCMP said.

Police believe the fire started inside an apartment on the building’s ground floor.

Residents were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

RCMP said the fire is being treated as suspicious and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call Red Deer RCMP.