Red Deer RCMP look to identify man who assaulted child at playground

Red Deer RCMP are looking for assistance from the public to help identify a man involved in an assault on a minor.

On Sept. 5, around 5:45 p.m., RCMP received a report of a boy being approached and assaulted at the G.H. Dawe School playground on the east side of the facility.

The child was said to be injured in the altercation.

The man is described as:

Roughly 35 to 40 years old

Approximately 6’2” and muscular

Yellow, red and green hair with a long beard

He was said to be wearing dark pants, a black hoody and yellow shoes at the time of the incident. He was also riding a yellow and orange bike.

Police said at this time they do not believe the individual is known to the victim.

Anyone with information should call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.