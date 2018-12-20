

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Red Deer RCMP are looking for a woman who witnesses say was restrained and pushed into a vehicle.

The suspicious vehicle—a white SUV thought to be either a GMC Acadia or Dodge Journey—was last seen driving west on 39 Street. The plate was partially identified as “E2P.”

Just after 2:30 p.m., police were called about an argument between a man and woman on 55 Street and Thomlison Avenue. It was believed they left in a vehicle together, but that the woman left unwillingly.

Then, at 2:40 p.m., police received another call about a similar argument. The caller said the man appeared to restrain the woman and push her into a vehicle.

According to police, the man is white and has a medium build and grey mustache. He was dressed in a blue coat, grey pants and blue baseball cap.

The woman was described as white with a larger build, blonde hair, and wearing a blue sweater and black pants.

RCMP said they do not believe the public is in any danger, but that citizens should not engage with the vehicle if it is seen.

Those with information were asked to call Red Deer RCMP 403-343-5575.