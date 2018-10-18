Red Deer RCMP need the public’s help to find a man who committed two indecent acts last week.

On October 12, the man exposed himself and made sexual comments to a woman at the intersection of 39 Street and 40 Avenue at 8:25 p.m., RCMP said.

The woman, who was waiting for a bus at the time, yelled at him and called police. The man left and was last seen behind a gas station on 39 Street.

Police officers conducted a patrol but could not find him.

Mounties ask anyone in the area with security cameras to check footage between 8 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.

The woman described the suspect as:

Asian or Middle Eastern

40 to 45 years old

Average height

Short, dark hair with facial stubble

Brown eyes

Wore a light grey hoodie, dark grey pants and a dark grey toque

A day later, a man of similar description—this time with a mountain bike—inappropriately touched a woman running through Rotary Park in the morning.

The woman yelled at him, and the man biked away. She reported the assault to police on October 15.

Police believe the two sexual assaults involved the same man.

Anyone with information about these indecent acts is asked to call Red Deer RCMP.