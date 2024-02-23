EDMONTON
Edmonton

    Red Deer RCMP seek help finding missing teen girl

    RCMP in Red Deer are looking for Chloe Dufresne, 16, who went missing Feb. 12, 2024 (Credit: Red Deer RCMP) RCMP in Red Deer are looking for Chloe Dufresne, 16, who went missing Feb. 12, 2024 (Credit: Red Deer RCMP)
    Police in Red Deer are asking for help finding a teenage girl missing since Feb. 12.

    RCMP said Friday in a media release they're searching for Chloe Dufresne, 16, who was last seen in the afternoon that day in the central Alberta city.

    Dufresne stands five foot 10 with a slim build and a light complexion with brown eyes and black hair.

    Police ask anyone with information about her to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2200 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

