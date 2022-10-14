Red Deer RCMP seek information about Thursday morning homicide

A 24-year-old man found in north Red Deer Thursday has died in hospital, with police now investigating his death as a homicide.

According to RCMP, officers responded to a report of an unconscious man near 58 Avenue and 61 Street.

Paramedics transported the man to hospital where he later died.

An autopsy Friday determined the manner of death to be homicide.

The victim was identified as 24-year-old Brandon Robert Loughlin, from Red Deer.

"No further details can be provided at this time," Mounties said in a statement. "An update will be provided when further information can be released."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-323-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.