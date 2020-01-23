EDMONTON -- A Red Deer resident was killed in a crash Thursday morning in central Alberta.

The 27-year-old died at the scene, at the intersection of Highway 11 and Burnt Lake Trail.

RCMP said the 27-year-old’s southbound pickup truck collided with a semi travelling west on Highway 11 around 11:30 a.m.

The 51-year-old driver of the semi, from Eckville, Alta., was not injured.

Police are investigating.

The area has been reopened to motorists.