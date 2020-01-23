Red Deer resident, 27, killed in crash with semi
Published Thursday, January 23, 2020 7:35PM MST
EDMONTON -- A Red Deer resident was killed in a crash Thursday morning in central Alberta.
The 27-year-old died at the scene, at the intersection of Highway 11 and Burnt Lake Trail.
RCMP said the 27-year-old’s southbound pickup truck collided with a semi travelling west on Highway 11 around 11:30 a.m.
The 51-year-old driver of the semi, from Eckville, Alta., was not injured.
Police are investigating.
The area has been reopened to motorists.