Red Deer shopping mall locked down Saturday after weapon sighting

    Two youths were responsible for the locking down of Bower Mall in Red Deer Saturday night.

    RCMP said they received two separate reports of a person with a handgun at the mall around 7:30 p.m.

    The mall was locked down when Mounties arrived, with the public taking shelter in stores.

    Two youths were found and searched, and RCMP found a knife with a handle resembling a handgun.

    The youths were arrested, and the lockdown was ended.

