EDMONTON -- A man was caught driving 101 km/h in a Red Deer playground zone recently.

Police say the speedster was travelling three times the limit on 57 Avenue near Watson Street in West Park.

He has been given a court date in October.

“There is absolutely no need or acceptable reason to be traveling at that speed in a residential area, let alone in a posted playground zone,” said Jonathon Matula, a Red Deer city community peace officer.

“There are plenty of kids and families who are using our playgrounds and parks and this reckless behaviour could easily have resulted in serious injury or death.”

Red Deer playground 30 km/h zones are in effect 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

Residential neighbourhood limits are 50 km/h.