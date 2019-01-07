

CTV Edmonton





A Red Deer teacher has been charged with criminal offences over the Christmas break, although details of what those offences are have not been released.

Red Deer Public Schools says the teacher was working at Westpark Middle School, but is no longer employed by the school board.

The news release indicates that Red Deer City RCMP is investigating, and there is a court ordered publication ban in the case, so details about the case cannot be released.

A letter and text messages was sent to parents of children at the school on Monday to notify them of the situation.