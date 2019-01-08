

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





A Red Deer teacher was fired after he was charged with a number of sexual offences that involved children.

The teacher, 60-year-old Norman Howes, was dismissed from West Park Middle School after he was charged on Dec. 31.

He is facing five charges, including child luring, sexual exploitation and interference, making child pornography and the invitation to sexual touching.

Court documents show there may be three victims—all under 16.

Howes’ next court date is on Jan. 17.