Police are searching for an 18-year-old male wanted for aggravated sexual assault in Red Deer.

Darrien Francis Nepoose allegedly assaulted a 14-year-old female on July 1. The victim, known to the suspect, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, RCMP said.

Nepoose lives in Red Deer but police believes he may have travelled to Calgary.

He’s described as 150 centimetres (4’11”) tall, 40 kilograms (90 pounds), black hair and brown eyes.

Nepoose faces an aggravated assault charge, RCMP said.

If you see Nepoose, police advise you not to approach him and to call them at 403-343-5575.