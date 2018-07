An 18-year-old male wanted for aggravated sexual assault was arrested in Red Deer Thursday afternoon.

Darrien Francis Nepoose, 18, was arrested at a north Red Deer residence before 5:30 p.m. without incident, RCMP said.

He was wanted on warrants after allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old female on July 1.

Nepoose and the victim know each other, police said.