Red Deer twins officiate hockey game together for the first time

Twin brothers from Red Deer officiated their first professional game in the American Hockey League (AHL) – and they're hoping the special connection translates to solid calls on the ice.

Cody and Chad Huseby's first foray into officiating came at 13 years old when the pair were playing minor hockey.

"I was a very average goaltender and Chad was a very average player," Cody said.

The boys decided to give officiating a chance after their uncle, a referee, suggested they try it out.

"Just a couple of games over the weekend when we were playing," Chad said. "Just some extra money to spend at the concession and then it just progressed over the years."

Now 36, both have been working for the Western Hockey League (WHL) for 13 years. Cody was selected to referee the World Juniors gold medal game last year, and Chad refereed the final in 2020.

Sunday, the twins officiated their first professional game together at the home opener for the Calgary Wranglers.

"We've worked quite a bit of games in the past 25 years together, but to work the first professional game together was a pretty cool experience," Chad said. "We think the game similarly when we're out there so that helps. There definitely is a sense of ease when we're working together."

A twin connection, years of experience and an honesty that only exists between siblings all help the two make good calls even when they don't agree.

"Maybe he doesn't like an icing that I called or I don't like an icing that he called or whatever else and we'll kind of mention to one another and have that banter back and forth," Cody said.

"But it's ultimately those conversations that need to be had and it makes us better officials."

