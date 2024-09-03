1 dead in long-weekend crash in central Alberta: RCMP

One person is dead after a crash northwest of Red Deer over the long weekend.

Rimbey RCMP received a call about a two-vehicle crash at Range Road 42 at Township Road 430 at 3:14 p.m. on Monday.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a 46-year-old resident of Ponoka County, was taken to hospital where he died.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Police did not provide any further details about the crash.