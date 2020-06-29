EDMONTON -- One man is in hospital after a shooting outside a mall in Red Deer Monday morning.

Police responded to Parkland Mall at 11:32 a.m. after the shooting.

Mounties are searching for a stolen 2016 white Jeep Grand herokee with black rims. They believe there are three or four men in it.

The public is advised to avoid the area and call 911 if they spot the vehicle.