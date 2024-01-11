14-year-old charged in assault of 7-year-old in Rocky Mountain House
A 14-year-old has been charged in connection to an assault on a seven-year-old in Rocky Mountain House which sent the victim to hospital, Mounties say.
Neither youth can be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
The assault happened on Dec. 21 at a bus stop.
While announcing the charge on Thursday, RCMP did not describe the seven-year-old's injuries or how long they were hospitalized for.
The teen faces one count of assault causing bodily harm.
They were released under conditions and are scheduled to appear in court Feb. 15.
