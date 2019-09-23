Three people are facing charges after drugs and cash were seized from three Red Deer homes in August.

RCMP started its drug trafficking investigation on Aug. 13. On Aug. 28, Mounties searched the homes and found, in part: 1.9 kilograms of cocaine, 428 grams of methamphetamine, 3,521 tablets of fentanyl, $82,075 and five vehicles.

“This is an extremely significant drug seizure for our community, and the largest fentanyl seizure we’ve seen in Red Deer’s history,” Supt. Gerald Grobmeier said.

Raymond Brown, George Deighton and Henry Ruttle were charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Brown, 26, was also charged with four counts of failure to comply with recognizance. He remained in custody and appeared in court Monday.

Deighton and Ruttle, 25, were released on bail and are scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

The three men are from the greater Vancouver area.