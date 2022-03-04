$30K worth of drugs seized by police in central Alberta, 2 charged

Law enforcement agencies in central Alberta charged two people Thursday and made a "significant" drug seizure of $30,000 worth of methamphetamine and cocaine.

A joint investigation, including RCMP and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) Red Deer, that started in October 2021, led officers to a property in Stettler.

Police searched the home and found 300 grams of meth, a "small" amount of cocaine, and $2,075 in cash.

Warren Beatty, 57, of Stettler, faces three charges, including drug trafficking, possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of crime.

Peggy-Sue Rebelkin, 52, also from Stettler, is charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

“This amount of drugs had the potential to cause significant harm to a community like Stettler. Working with ALERT, we were able to address the issue in a timely manner and take these drugs off the street,” said Staff Sgt. Bruce Holliday, with Stettler RCMP, in a statement.