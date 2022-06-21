46-year-old fatally shot near Sylvan Lake; RCMP investigating as homicide

Mounties are calling a fatal shooting in a rural area west of Red Deer a homicide.

Police say they were called to Range Road 34 west of Eckville on Monday around 4 a.m. They found a 46-year-old man with injuries that would prove fatal.

Alberta RCMP's Major Crimes Unit is in charge of the investigation.

The victim has not been publicly named by police.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact Sylvan Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers.