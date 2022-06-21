46-year-old fatally shot near Sylvan Lake; RCMP investigating as homicide

46-year-old fatally shot near Sylvan Lake; RCMP investigating as homicide

An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo. An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island