RED DEER -- The Red Deer Hospital Lottery kicks off this Friday, and the grand prize is a home worth over $800,000.

For the seventh year, the Red Deer Regional Health Foundation (RDRHF) has teamed up with Sorento Custom Homes for the 2021 Red Deer Hospital Lottery Dream Home.

The more than 3300-square-foot bungalow is valued at $840,000. The home will include furnishing provided by The Brick and the home prize package will also include $10,000 cash.

"I think it is even better this year than last year," said RDRHF Marketing and Communications Manager Travis Kuschminder.

"Lots of great prizes and lots of great opportunities to support the hospital."

The lottery will also include 135 prizes valued at more than $1 million with the early bird prize set at $25,000. The Mega Bucks 50 Raffle is also back featuring a $1 million jackpot with a minimum cash payout of $200,000.

Every ticket purchased will support the purchase of electronic fetal monitors and other equipment for the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre and healthcare centres around rural central Alberta.

"A lot of these smaller healthcare centres don’t have the means to upgrade or enhance their technology, so it’s a big project that we’re doing here and this year’s lottery proceeds will definitely push us to that finish line," Kuschminder said.

Show home hours are Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Strict COVID-19 protocols will be in place. You can find more information and order your tickets online.