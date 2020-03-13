EDMONTON -- The Red Deer Regional Health Foundation launched its 2020 Red Deer Hospital Lottery Friday.

The lottery's main prizes are a brand-new home valued just under $900,000 and a million-dollar 50/50 draw.

The foundation hopes to raise over $500,000 for medical ventilators for the Red Deer Regional Hospital.

"We are hoping that people will purchase tickets and have a chance to win some money and win this house," said Manon Therriault, the chief medical officer at the Red Deer Regional Health Foundation. "We are looking forward to yet another successful year."

The ventilators will be used in intensive care, the operating room and the emergency department daily. Therriault said ventilators are needed for all patients.

"This is something that can be used with adult patients, with pediatric patients, with neonatal patients," said Therriault. "At the end of the day, medical ventilators are essential in life support."

In its 21 years, the lottery has raised over $9 million towards hospital equipment.

The early bird draw ends May 25, where ticket purchasers can win an additional $25,000.

Tickets for the house and 50/50 draw can be purchased online, at the hospital, or at the prize home until June 22.