Anti-Ukrainian hate speech written on vandalized vehicle in Red Deer

A vehicle in Red Deer was vandalized with paint and anti-Ukrainian profanity on Wednesday.

The car was parked in the area of 47 Street and 45 Avenue when the vandalism happened, according to police.

RCMP said officers searched the area, but did not find any leads.

"Reporting hate incidents allows us to provide victims with support services, potentially assists with related investigations and helps document repeated behaviours," police said in a news release.

"Reporting also sends an important message that these acts will not be tolerated in our communities."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2300 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.