EDMONTON -- A 20-year-old man from Red Deer is facing a number of charges in relation to a shooting on April 9.

Austin Sim-Pelletier has been charged with:

Attempted murder

Seven firearms offences

Being disguised while committing an offence.

RCMP responded to reports of shots being fired in a parking lot near Holy Family School at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Thursday, April 9. Police said two males had met in the parking lot and a 21-year-old victim was shot.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sim-Pelletier will remain in custody until his court appearance on April 21 in Red Deer.

Anyone with information is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 1-403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).