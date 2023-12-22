Body found after house fire south of Edmonton

A body was found after a house fire on Samson Cree Nation earlier this month.

Firefighters were called to the home around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 18.

The body was found after the fire was out.

An autopsy conducted on Thursday found the manner of death to be a homicide.

No further information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-3767 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Samson Cree Nation is about 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.