EDMONTON -- Two first nations in central Alberta have enacted bylaws to evict drug dealers from their communities.

O’Chiese and Sunchild First Nations held a pipe ceremony and prayer on Wednesday morning, along with an Honour song while the chiefs of the two communities signed residency and trespass bylaws.

“We are battling an epidemic of drug and alcohol abuse in our communities,” said O’Chiese First Nation’s Chief Douglas Beaverbones. “Both Sunchild and O’Chiese Nations are united and we stand together. This is exactly what we need to ensure our residents are safe.”

Officials say both communities supported the bylaws overwhelmingly.

The O’Chiese First Nation is about 52 kilometres northwest of Rocky Mountain House and has about 1,500 members.

The Sunchild First Nation is about 60 kilometres northwest of Rocky Mountain House and has about 1,440 members.