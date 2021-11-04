Canadian Finals Rodeo returns to Red Deer

RED DEER -

The 47th annual Canadian Finals Rodeo (CFR) kicked off on Wednesday after a more than year-long hiatus.

The atmosphere was palpable on Wednesday night at the Peavey Mart Centrium, where thousands of fans stood to their feet as the opening ceremonies commenced for the 47th CFR. The last time fans had experienced this event was in 2019, before last year’s CFR was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

For many fans, this is the first major event in Red Deer they have attended since the start of the pandemic.

“It’s really nice. It’s been so long that we’ve had to stay at home, by ourselves, so it’s really nice to be out here,” said Jim, who has been coming to the CFR for five years.

This year, the CFR opted into the Restrictions Exemption Program asking attendees to provide proof of vaccination or a negative rapid test. Westerner Park CEO Mike Olesen said he’s excited for the next few days, but safety is paramount.

“We got a lot of pressure on ourselves to put on a safe event, but one that meets everyone’s demand to have a good show and a good party,” he said.

“We still have to remain diligent and focused on the fact that we’re still within the pandemic and we’re privileged to have the chance to be able to do this.”

The event is expected to attract 30,000 people over five days, a lower attendance rate than past years. On average, the CFR contributes approximately $37 million in economic activity, but this year Olesen expects that number to be closer to $30 million.

“I think it’s a reasonably good restart of CFR here in Red Deer,” he said.

“Hotels are going to very busy. Restaurants are going to be very busy. Lots of shopping will be happening in the community.”

For the competitors, a lower than average attendance isn’t a problem. They’re just glad to be performing in front of the fans again.

“After two years it’s pretty exciting. We’re all happy to be here. I’m not just the only one that’s happy to be here and be competing, it’s the fans, the competitors, everybody’s awfully happy to be back at it,” said Cody Cassidy, who won the opening performance in the steer-wrestling competition.

“It feels awesome. To be at a rodeo like this in Canada is just amazing. Great energy. Great crowd. I’m excited for the week,” said Clint Laye, who finished first in the first round of the bareback riding competition.

The CFR will run until Nov. 7. For tickets and more information, click here.