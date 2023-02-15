Central Alberta scratch lottery ticket winner earns $1.5M

A Red Deer man is Alberta's newest millionaire after he scratched his lottery ticket.

Brad Page bought a Super Set For Life scratch ticket from Scotty's Esso, on 5 Reichley St. in the central Alberta city, on Jan. 26.

As he scratched his ticket at home, he couldn't believe that he had uncovered the game's top prize.

"There was a dead silence," Page recounted.

He chose the lump-sum payment of $1.5 million over an annual prize of $100,000 for the next 20 years.

Page says he looks forward to living debt-free.

"We're going to pay off our mortgage," he added. "It feels really good.

"It's a blessing."